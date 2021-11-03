Scattered frosts will be occurring across the state over the next few weeks and will increase toxicity risk when grazing pastures containing Johnson grass. When Johnson grass becomes stressed, it can produce prussic acid (hydrocyanic acid) which is very toxic to livestock. Prussic acid toxicity can kill cattle quickly, often before a producer has a chance to observe that the animal is under stress. The forages that are prone to prussic acid are Johnson grass, sorhgum/sudan, greengraze, grain sorghum, and forage sorghum. Freeze damage from fall frosts can cause these forages to become toxic. These forages should not be grazed following a hard frost until the plants become completely dried out and paper brown colored. Do not graze at night when frost is likely. To reduce risk even farther, don’t turn hungry cattle directly out on Johnson grass pasture. Make sure they have grazed other forages first or fill them up on hay.
Prussic acid dissipates as the plants dry out. Properly dried Johnson grass hay does not contain prussic acid and is safe to feed. Silage may contain toxic quantities of prussic acid, but it usually escapes in gaseous form while being moved and fed. If frosted forage is ensiled, allow fermentation to take place for at least six weeks before feeding.
For more information ask for FSA 3069 Prussic Acid at your county extension office.
