The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) and the city of West Memphis are working together to ease the flow of traffic across the Interstate 55 Mississippi River Bridge.
Weather permitting, the following significant traffic pattern changes will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and continue until further notice.
I-55 southbound will be reduced to a single outside lane just before the western I-40/I-55 Interchange.
I-40 eastbound already narrows to a single lane at the I-40/I-55 Interchange. Exit Ramps at 7th Street and Ingram Blvd. will be closed to I-40 traffic.
I-40 traffic will continue in the inside lane and I-55 traffic will continue in the outside lane through Ingram Blvd. The middle lane will be closed to separate eastbound traffic between the western and eastern I-40/I-55 Interchanges.
East of Ingram Blvd. eastbound traffic will transition into two adjacent lanes.
The I-40/I-55 on-ramp at Ingram Blvd. will be closed.
The plan is to reduce merging points which is anticipated to reduce conflicts and improve traffic flow.
These traffic pattern changes were developed in collaboration with ArDOT, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the FHWA and the city of West Memphis.
Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signage. A webpage dedicated to the closure of the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge is available. Residents can also stay current on this issue by following @myARDOT on Twitter or using the hashtag #40MSRiver Bridge. Find additional information at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.
