DAMASCUS — An effort to pretend a seat belt was in use resulted in nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine and 25 grams of marijuana being confiscated by Van Buren County Sheriff Lucas Emberton and his department.
Charged in in the incident, and currently shown being held in the Van Buren County Detention Center without bond is Paul Wayne Lovell, 41.
The event began when Emberton, on patrol in Damascus Feb. 11, spotted a man driving with his seatbelt behind his seat so as to look like it was in use. As soon as he pulled up next to the car he realized the belt was not in use and began a traffic stop, Emberton said.
When asked for the usual documents, Lovell, the only person in the car, said he did not have them with him. He also “acted nervous,” per the statement of the arrest furnished by the department. The driver, Lovell, gave a name and birth date, after which Emberton was able to confirm it was Lovell, who had outstanding warrants for arrest.
A search of online court records shows a Paul Lovell, 41, of Clinton having two open court cases dating back to July 2019, both after being charged in connection with drugs and drug paraphernalia found during traffic stops in Van Buren County.
As Emberton spoke with Lovell Chief Deputy Randy Churches arrived and searched Lovell. During the search 19.2 grams of methamphetamine, nearly $2,000 estimated worth in contraband value, was found. A search of Lovell’s vehicle by officers returned 24.7 grams of marijuana, roughly $250 in value. The search also resulted in officers finding “THC Wax” in the car. (THC Wax is a type of high-potency marijuana extract.) The amount of Wax recovered was not listed in the statement.
Online court records show Lovell has an appearance for arraignment March 3.
