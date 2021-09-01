FAIRFIELD BAY — Online court records show charges have been filed and a warrant issued Aug. 27 against former Fairfield Bay EMS Captain Andrea Notz by the special prosecutor.
Twenty six counts are listed, including theft of property, less than $5,000 (Class D felony), nonfinancial identity fraud (Class D), fraudulent use of a credit card, less than $1,000 (six counts; Class A misdemeanor) and prohibited acts for a public employee (18 counts, Class B misdemeanor).
The police report accompanying the listed charges show an investigation began May 1 after “… this affiant [SIC] received information that an Amazon Business account created for the Fairfield Bay Medical Services (EMS) was being misused, and that expenditures had been made that are not allowable under state fiscal management laws applicable to government employees.”
Fairfield Bay EMS service was suspended May 14 by City of Fairfield Bay Mayor Linda Duncan in order for an, what was called at the time “Human resources” investigation could take place. The investigation was completed and access to the service for its volunteers was restored two days later, although it was June before volunteers indicated a willingness to serve. Duncan later stated that the investigation was the result of a tip her office received about impropriety within the city’s EMS service, a predominantly volunteer organization.
Notz at the time was a full-time employee of the city as the EMS Captain and its only paid employee, her position later terminated in early June according to Duncan. Events surrounding the May service suspension led to the EMS volunteers making a public announcement July 27 that they would no longer serve. Concurrent with this Notz’s replacement handed in his resignation. The city has returned the ambulance service authorization to the state, and ambulance service for the city is now provided by Medic One, the county’s medical service contractor.
The police report states that Notz “… was the person primarily responsible for the operational and financial activities of the Fairfield Bay EMS and had exclusive control over the Amazon Business Prime account.”
It continues: “A review of the records shows that between July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021, Andrea Notz used the City of Fairfield Bay credit card to purchase items and exercise unauthorized control over items valued under $5,000 but over $1,000. These items were not used or retained by the Fairfield Bay EMS but were used by Andrea Notz personally. The numerous purchases made by Andrea Notz during this time constitute a continuing course of conduct under the statutes for theft of property.”
No total amount of money is listed.
The report also states Notz “...committed nonofficial identity fraud by using the account number for the City of Fairfield Bay from July 21,2021 through August 4, 2021 to obtain goods from McKesson Medical-Surgical.”
The report does not state the specifics of the “goods” or what intent may have existed in ordering them.
Also listed is Notz using a City of Fairfield Bay credit card “… to obtain property that was for her own personal use and not for Fairfield Bay EMS.” The charges, with dates listed, were for less than $1,000, per the report. Also listed, by date, are “… eighteen separate occasions…” where Notz used the EMS service’s Amazon Prime account to make purchases for relatives. Since the account was paid for by Fairfield Bay at $179 per year, but allowed free shipping for recipients, “Each purchase constitutes a separate violation of this statute,” the report concludes.
The online court records show an arrest warrant has been issued Aug. 27. No date or time for the warrant to be serviced was listed.
