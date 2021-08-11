CLINTON — A 75 year old woman was taken to the hospital after an alleged beating by her 46 year old relative, according to a Clinton Police report.
Police were called to a Clinton home Aug. 3 after a woman called to report her 75 year old sister had been “beaten up” by her relative at “around two o’clock in the morning.” The 79 year old caller said she did not come out of her room at the time “because she was scared,” per the report.
The woman then took police to her sister’s bedroom. The report noted injuries, including an eye swollen shut. The woman said the injuries were caused by a person later identified as Mary Ann Shirley, 46, of Greers Ferry, she told police.
Officers searched the home and adjoining shop, finding Shirley asleep on a bed in the back of the shop. The report noted Shirley’s clothing had dried blood “all over it.” Shirley, to questions, told police she didn’t know what happened. When shown a picture of the injured woman she said she didn’t know who that was, per the report.
As officers searched “… a homemade glass smoking device with a crystalline residue in it was located in a backpack in Miss Shirley’s belongings.”
Shirley was charged with battery in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. A no contact order was issued.
The victim was taken to the hospital. The report noted that EMTs thought she might have a broken left orbital socket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.