Charity game

James and Kristen Tucker receive the proceeds from the charity basketball game between Clinton Fire and Police departments led by chiefs D.L. Webb (l) and Jay Murdock (r) at the Clinton Yellowjacket Arena Sunday afternoon. Over $1,500 was raised. Story and more photos on B1.

 Alex Kienlen / Van Buren County Democrat

