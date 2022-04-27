Bottom line, the score ended at 55-22, fire over police. Bottom bottom line, the final bottom line: $1,511.42 raised for The CALL of Van Buren County, to help with its mission of encouraging foster home and family development.
You could call it a charity basketball game. After all, it was on the court at Clinton High School, there was a round orange ball being bounced around, there were referees, and players on the court seemed to have some focus on the whole “Getting the ball through the hoop” thing.
But I don’t think I’ve ever laughed so much at a ball game.
Oh, don’t misunderstand: They played serious, but there was a lot of shenanigans, lots of joshing back and forth, even some faux-arguments between the “coaches,” and certainly everybody who came off the court needed time to catch their breath after working as hard as they were.
But … at one point what may have been a foul turned into good-natured wrestling, as an intimidation move a t-shirt was pulled off to reveal an air-brushed muscle shirt, maybe some plays on the field were outside – shall we say – traditional basketball rules.
That would explain all the laughing and smiling, both in the bleachers and on the court.
But let’s not forget the bottom line, the bottom bottom line: $1,511.42 for charity. You call 911, it’s because you need somebody to do something. Here, without waiting for any phone calls, those who serve the community took some off time and … served the community.
It was a win-win.
