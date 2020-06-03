Charles Curtis Bullock Jr. 55, of Clinton, Arkansas, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born July 4, 1964 in Leslie, Arkansas to the late Charles Curtis Bullock Sr. and Loretta W. Williams.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Benita Ann (Hunt) Hickman; one uncle, Lyndell Williams and wife Mary; 3 nephews, Matthew M. Stewart and wife Tizzie, Grant P. Hickman, Caden P. Hickman and wife Julianna; 2 great nephews, Augustus and Maxwell Stewart; 2 great nieces, Jessyke D. Hickman and Scarlett Hickman.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Bullock Sr., and Loretta Williams; one brother, Dennis Dale Kirkendoll.
Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service. To sign Charles’s Book of Memories, please go to www.clintonfuneral service.com.
