Charles Kelton Jones, beloved father, son and brother, went to be with our Father on Dec. 8, 2022. He loved to dance and be his own boss. He was the founder and proprietor of the Shirley IGA, Corner Store and other businesses.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Walter (Bud) and Merle Jones; one brother, Rex; and one sister, Carolyn.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Charles Jones, Jr., Roger Jones and wife Lori, Kelvin Jones; his grandchildren, Preston Jones, Zak Jones, Chelsea Jones Smithson, Austin Tanner Jones, Sarena Jones, Kaden Jones, Hagen Jones; step-grandchildren, Case Tedder, Jonathan Tedder; great grandchildren, Braelyn Jones, Kace Smithson, Aspen Smithson, Brynlee Jones, Brecken Smithson, Weston Tedder; other relatives; and many friends.
A private family memorial will be held to honor his memory.
