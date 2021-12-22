Charles Wren Stagg was born on June 28, 1922 in Vivian, Louisiana, to Alex and Beulah Stagg and passed from this life on December 15, 2021 at the age of 99. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Betty Collins, his grandson, Jason and his beloved wife of 70 years, Shelia Stagg.
Charles was a veteran of World War II and was employed at Link Aviation after the war.
He is survived by his children, Eric Stagg (Glenda), Linda Byers (Randy), Paul Stagg (Lisa), Janice Anglin (Russell), and a foster daughter, Mae Stagg. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at noon on Monday December 20, 2021 at the Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Quattlebaum Cemetery in Clinton.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
