The Fairfield Bay Historic Preservation Commission will bring the famed Cherokee National Children’s Choir to the Edgemont Shelter located on the Indian Hills Golf Course off Snead Drive in Fairfield Bay. The event will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, and admission is free.
The concert will celebrate the new Americans with Disabilities approved trail that allows everyone access to one of Arkansas’ most iconic features.
“The songs the choir will sing will remind us of the earliest people who visited these ancient walls,” organizers said.
The Cherokee National Youth Choir performs traditional Cherokee songs in the Cherokee language. The choir was formed as a way to keep youth involved in the Cherokee language and culture. Founded in 2000, the group has recorded 12 CDs and performed with such legendary artists as Foreigner, Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Roy Clark, Kenny Rogers and the Oak Ridge Boys.
“Recently the Fairfield Bay Historic Commission was able to obtain a grant from the Department of Arkansas Heritage to fulfill a long-time goal to build the new Shelter Trail,” Jill Bailey, president of the Historic Commission, said. “We are grateful for this important addition that enables more people to visit the only natural formation in Arkansas that is on the National Historic Registry.”
The Fairfield Historic Preservation Commission governs all designated historic sites in Fairfield Bay, including the Log Cabin, Log Cabin Museum and Edgemont Shelter.
“We welcome everyone to join us on Friday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. Admission is free and seating available. Transportation to the site will be available in golf carts driven by local volunteers,” organizers said.
In Fairfield Bay the past is never far from determined golfers, families at play on the lake or vacationers searching for a quiet place to contemplate nature. Although the city of Fairfield Bay is barely over 50 years old, the reminders of a different time remain. One of the most compelling spots is the Edgemont Shelter, sometimes known as the Indian Rock Cave. The Shelter has been a favorite gathering place for Native Peoples as far back as 1000 B.C.
