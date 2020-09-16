CLINTON — The police chief’s retirement, and the street department’s dealing with brush pick-up were two issues before the Clinton City Council at its regular Sept. 10 meeting.
The council also reviewed the millage levy, as well as making second readings on two ordinances.
City of Clinton Police Chief John Willoughby, after presenting the department’s activity for August, told the council it “comes a time” and announced he would be retiring, effective Oct. 21.
“Sometimes there needs to be a time where you call it quits,” Willoughby told the council.
After City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac thanked Willoughby for his service to the community, he was joined by council members in applauding Willoughby and thanking him for his service. During the end-of-meeting mayor’s remarks McCormac restated his thanks for the Police Chief’s service.
McCormac told the council the process for finding and hiring a new police chief was underway.
Streets Department head Charles Wilson, who also heads the Parks Department, said the department had been working on gathering up leaves and brush for homeowners, but it was taking time.
“People will have to be patient,” Wilson said, responding to a question from Councilwoman Gayla Bradley about dates and times for pickup. “We’re working on it,” he said.
Wilson said part of the problem was the sheer volume of debris after the recent storm cycle which came through the county. This was coupled with the city’s equipment.
“Our equipment’s wore out,” Wilson said.
One of the options available was for people who wanted mulch to have debris ground into mulch on-site, Wilson said. This was especially useful as the city’s mulch supply was all-but depleted, he said.
Council members discussed various strategies which could streamline the process.
Councilman Jeff Pistole discussed a possible need for people to sort and stack brush for pickup.
Second readings were given on two ordinances, the Street Cut Bond and Nuisance Code Amendment, which had been in front of the council several times. In both cases these were ordinance which were presented, then amended and ultimately re-written prior to its August meeting and our now in the process of being passed.
The third and final reading prior to them becoming law is expected to take place at the October council meeting.
A third ordinance on the city’s millage ordinance was given its first reading. McCormac told the council he saw “no reason” to change the millage from its current 2.9.
The readings passed unanimously.
In other council matters:
The council heard that the auto-read water meter project is expected to begin installation Sept. 30. The water department will begin installing meters in the Dennard area. Meter installation may require a water cutoff to a home while the new meter is being put in. The cutoff, will run from five to 15 minutes if needed, the council was told.
McCormac said the Chuckwagon Race trail ride had raised $2,000 for county Senior Centers. He reminded that participation in the census was important, and said he was making outreach to the city’s Hispanic community to be sure they were included in the census.
