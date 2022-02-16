Are you a foster parent in need of hours? Are you a childcare provider in need of professional development hours? 10 free hours are available through Best Care training in Mountain View.
Sometimes it’s a struggle to find quality resources that are close to home and affordable. The University of Arkansas, Cooperative Extension Service, in partnership with the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education (DCCECE) offers 10 hours of professional development training for educators or caregivers of young children.
This training opportunity is offered free of charge and is verified training through the new Professional Development Registry (PDR), also known as the Traveling Arkansas’ Professional Pathways (TAPP) and support the Better Beginnings quality rating system. Foster parents needing hours will receive a certificate of completion for each unit completed.
Best Care will be offered at the EHC building at the Stone County Fairgrounds in Mountain View, Arkansas. Two units will be taught per date listed. Classes begin at 6 p.m. on March 3, 17, 24, 31 and April 7. For more information contact Anna Harlan at 870-269-3336 or aharlan@uada.edu. Please let your local County Extension Agent, Jessa Heavin, know you plan to attend at 501-745-7117 or jheavin@uada.edu.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your local County Extension office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.