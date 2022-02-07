Late Wednesday night the winter weather made its way into the county. Missed by the first round of snow, I was somewhat pessimistic that we would benefit from the impending winter storm. I woke up around 1 in the morning early Thursday, dogs were barking at something that had stirred on the front porch. I stumbled out of bed to calm them down and made my way to the window. I looked outside with anticipation and noticed the sleet had begun to transition to snow. I wiped the sleep from my eyes, found my glasses, and turned on the back porch light so I could get a better view.
The prospect of snow in the forecast awakens the child in me I suppose. I was hopeful for a little more than a dusting. With the dogs calmed back down and my curiosity satisfied, I returned to bed and attempted to drift back off to sleep. I laid there for a while trying to chase the butterflies away from my stomach. The excitement of the prospect that we would wake up to a blanket of freshly fallen snow stirred and I drifted off to sleep.
A few hours later, I was up a little after daybreak and like a child looking for Santa Clause, I rushed to the window. I woke to a fresh layer of ice, sleet, and snow covering the backyard and the nearby roads. The snow-covered landscapes never disappoint. The scenes remind me of a Thomas Kinkaid painting. Despite the sun’s attempt, remnants of the ice and snow still blanketed some of the smaller side streets and much of the shaded backyard late Sunday afternoon.
I do not know what it is about the snow but it awakens the inner child in me. Friday morning that inner child decided that I had to take advantage of the snow-covered ground and sled down the hill. I went to the shed and cut up an old cardboard box. I created a make shift sled. Two or three trips down the hill were all it took to transport me back to the days when I would take my kids out to play in the snow. The adventure came with a price. Late Sunday afternoon, my legs were still paying for the challenge of walking back up the hill.
Snowfall was a rarity in my childhood. Florida weather never seemed to accommodate our childhood desire for a snow day. Hence the excitement for being able to see the snow these days. Prior to living in Florida, my family spent a few years in a rural town of Ruby, South Carolina. My stories from our time there seem more romanticized than my parent’s versions. My memories of those days are quite vivid, which because of how old I was, is somewhat surprising to them.
It was in the town of Ruby where I saw my first snowflake. The snow began falling when my mom was at work. Mom worked at a small hospital not far from where we lived. She was away most of the day but I remember the effort she put forward when she came home that night. She went outside at dark and filled a little red wagon up with snow. She brought the wagon inside our singlewide trailer. She made a little snowman for my brother and me in the wagon. That night, she also made us a big bowl of snow cream. A treat she still enjoys today. Mom was like that. She always tried to find a way to make memories with my brother and me.
Many years later, my family took a winter trip up to Kentucky where we stayed with my uncle Herbie. Herbie lived on a farm not far from where my dad grew up. That was a cold winter with enough snow on the ground my brother and me to go out and play in. He was much older then and we spent the day walking around the farm in the snow and having a little snowball fight. Uncle Herbie gave us the most important warning not to eat the yellow snow. A joke that took me a little while to get. I remember a small water shed pond on the property that I wanted to try to walk across but I was encouraged not to. Thin ice and all would have made for a long day.
Each time I witness snowfall those memories seem to be as fresh as the day I made them. Winter weather is great like that. As the snow begins to melt away, so do the memories. They are always there though, not far from me. Waiting the next round of winter weather to come around and remind me of some of the greatest times in my life.
