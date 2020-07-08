CLINTON—In a July 2 announcement, Van Buren County Judge Dale James announced a Children’s Advocacy Alliance Center will soon open an office in a private wing of the Van Buren County Annex.
The Alliance, a nonprofit organization, works to support children who have been through abuse circumstance, working with Arkansas Department of Human Services, the prosecuting attorney’s office and local and state law enforcement. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) as a part of the Alliance mission works with a specific focus on a child’s best interest.
CASA is currently recruiting volunteers. After 30 hours of training a volunteer becomes a sworn officer of the court who represents a child in need’’s best interests. Volunteer info is available at hopeandjustice.org.
The Alliance had been operating with the 20th Judicial District, which includes Van Buren County, from its Conway office. Opening a Van Buren County office will allow more timely and focused response to needs.
An announcement of a grand opening and open house is expected soon, per the July 2 announcement.
