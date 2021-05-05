Editor’s note: This is the second in a series on food insecurity. The Van Buren County Democrat and its sister papers in central Arkansas collaborated on this effort. The first part, published last week, took a look at the statewide numbers and the role of the Arkansas Food Bank. This will focus on Van Buren County specific numbers and the local food bank program. Next week will have coverage on area programs including summer programs, to run May 12.
Breaking down the food insecurity numbers for Van Buren County shows it to have a slightly higher number of insecure household than the state average.
According to figures in the 2021 University of Arkansas “Rural Profiles of Arkansas” study, Van Buren County has 29 percent of its children as being food insecure. This is a higher number than the surrounding counties, of Cleburne at 23 percent, Pope at 22 percent, Conway at 26 percent and close to Stone County at 28 percent. Urban Faulkner County has an 18 percent children with food insecurity rate, based upon 2018 USDA numbers, the most recent available from the UA study.
The USDA classifies food insecurity as “… food insecure households do not have constant access to enough food for an active, healthy life for all people in the household. A household would be considered food insecure even if they only have trouble accessing enough quality meals for part of the year,” per the UA study.
By these same USDA figures, rural Arkansas has, on the average, a 26 percent food insecurity compared to a 20 percent rate for urban residents. Arkansas is the fourth-highest state for food insecurity per USDA 2018 figures.
As discussed in the first article of the series, Arkansas Food Bank has, since 1984, worked to get food to families from its Little Rock warehouse, including families in Van Buren County. From that is the local distribution center, The Choctaw Food Bank.
Choctaw Food Bank manager Claude Ruiz was on hand a recent Tuesday getting ready for the next day’s distribution. Wednesday is the busy day at the food bank as the goods which came in earlier are distributed as families arrive, a weekly process. By Tuesday, boxes are stacked and organized, ready for clients.
Who is a client is based upon federal poverty guidelines and family size.
The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, has made food distribution more complex. In pre-pandemic times, clients were escorted into a room to the side of the warehouse where tables were stocked with goods. They would select what they needed, sign for it, and leave. This was the “Client’s Choice” model, Ruiz explained.
Now with the pandemic, clients arrive at a conveyor where they are separated from the warehouse by a drop-door. A box of food, a mix of products including canned food and fresh items including produce and meat, is sent out the door to them in a no-contact exchange. The food boxes are hand-packed by volunteers from the items in stock.
The downside of this, Ruiz said, is that it has actually impacted traffic numbers compared to pre-pandemic levels, by about half. Currently about 200 families a week arrive for the Wednesday food boxes. In the past it was closer to 400 families a week for Client’s Choice.
“’Client’s Choice,’ that the only way,” Ruiz said.
The problem is that the food boxes do not have what a particular family needs, he said.
The food bank started 15 years earlier as a project of the Choctaw Church of Christ. The warehouse sites across the parking lot from the church building. From there came a donation project and the warehouse was built in 2006.
Twice a month a truck arrives from the Arkansas Food Bank and the warehouse is re-stocked. The truck, a semi, is unloaded by a forklift Ruiz arranged to purchase through the Arkansas Food Bank.
What is unloaded off the truck is based upon the art of ordering, Ruiz said.
The Arkansas Food Bank lists items which are available, and the cost. Ruiz, with an amount of money based upon donations, looks over the list and chooses the items which will be distributed in the coming weeks, cans of this, packages of that, or stored for special needs, such a diapers and baby food, perhaps hygiene products.
This is coupled with items from USDA programs, some of which is stored in the large refrigerators in the back of the warehouse, the fresh items, the meat, the milk delivered in the bi-weekly semi load.
The special needs items are stored in a fenced-off area in the back corner, available to families or individuals as required. Other items, such as pallet loads of, for example, peaches which came in a good deal on a pallet-load price, are kept for loading food boxes for weeks in the future.
