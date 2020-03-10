Arkansas State University-Mountain Home will host The Choir of Man at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Ed Coulter Performing Arts Center.
The show will take place at the Vada Sheid Community Development Center on the campus of ASUMH.
The Choir of Man is the latest show from Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay.
Featuring pub tunes, folk, rock, choral and opera, Broadway numbers, the 9 “landlords” showcase music that has wide appeal. The cast features world class tap dancers, acrobats, singers, instrumentalists and poets. Not only is the concert set in a pub, but it has a real working bar from which the cast will pull pints and invite audience members to get up close and personal with the show.
The Choir of Man will perform a high-energy set list, made up of some of your favorite radio hits The concert will include these songs (and more!): “Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns ‘n’ Roses; “Hello” by Adele; “Somebody to Love” by Queen; “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” by Paul Simon; “Under the Bridge” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Impossible Dream” from Man of La Mancha; and “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry.
Tickets are available online at www.thesheid.com or by calling (870) 508-6280. Box office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before show time. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students at ASUMH or anyone under the age of 18.
A reception for Patrons of the Arts, sponsored by Natco Communications, will begin at 6 p.m. in the Trout Room.
For more information, contact Christy Keirn at 870-508-6109 or visit the website www.thesheid.com for tickets.
