Hallmark has been doing their Christmas in July movies, and I can't help but start thinking, not just about cooler temperatures, as I watch the snow falling on the television, but about what gifts I will be buying this year.
I love planning just the “perfect” gift for everyone on my list. I'm not great about receiving gifts but I received a very special gift this week in the form of an email. Last week I wrote about the importance of hugging. I spoke about a children's song that I came across that really touched my heart. That article was shared with the writer, Barbara Klaskin Silberg and my Editor forwarded the following email to me.
“Hi, Jackie — Your sweet article about my song 'A Hug' was just forwarded to me and I thought you'd like to know that I enjoyed your idea about 'a hug a day' very much! Here's hoping you get your fair share of hugs every day — I of course do because I have an entire children's choir that is very affectionate! Here's the link to the video we did of 'A Hug' and I hope you enjoy it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTxZzCj-ov8&t=1s Take care, and just know that you made my day! Barbara Klaskin Silberg, www.MrsMusic.com.”
Wow! But wait, there is more to the story. Here was my response. “I just received your message. I think we have a lot in common. My background is in early childhood education and my husband is a musician. I LOVED your song and the children are just so full of joy and love. The children just melted my heart. It’s good to hear that you get a good dose of hugs every day. I certainly try to. Many blessings to you. Now you just made my day!!!! Can I share your response in my next article?”
“Sure! And.....if you want to know 'the rest of the story', the "Nina" you cited as the co-writer of the song was actually a young patient I worked with at UCLA's Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital. I had been hired to work some magic into the lives of pediatric and teen patients by incorporating music into their medical care regimen; so when I met 11 year old 'Nina' I asked if she would like to write a song with me and, if so, what the theme should be. She immediately said the song should be about getting a hug — and we were off and running.
And if you'd like to hear another song also written with a patient at the hospital, Jackie, this is a Christmas song called 'Santa, Do You Know'. A few weeks ago this former patient actually found me through the internet and we celebrated her complete recovery over lunch while she told me how she is now a young mom who is going to graduate school and studying Behavioral Science! Here's a link to that song: SANTA DO YOU KNOW? SO....thanks again Jackie for finding me! I have always been in awe of newspaper reporters so trust me when I say that I completely admire what you do! And I'm glad you are married to a musician; I'm (are you ready?) married to a WRITER!! Karma?!?!????? Maybe just a lot!!”
You can't make this stuff up, I mean what are the odds? This week was also the anniversary week of my husband's aortic aneurysm that he had two years ago and survived. He's doing great but every day since then has not just been a blessing but a gift. Gifts come in all shapes and sizes. They don't always have to be material or monetary things. They can be an email or a medical miracle. Just the thought of never being able to hug my husband again just about brings me to my knees when I think about it. Not every story like ours has a happy ending so it's even more important not to let a day go by without hugging your loved ones and letting them know that you love them.
If hugs are an expression of love that your words cannot express then prayers are the words that express that love when a hug cannot be given. The many prayers Sean and I received during his 32-day stay in CVICU I know saved us both. Our friends and family couldn't be with Sean, there were strong COVID restrictions in place during his stay at St. Vincent's, but we felt those hugs through the prayers that were sent. There is a plan for us, and maybe, just maybe, part of that plan is to continue to give you all Kindness challenges that keep us celebrating Christmas and giving year-round. Your kindness challenge for the week is to first listen to the song “Santa Do You Know?” In the song the children ask, “Santa can you make the world alright?”, and “Santa can you fill our world with love?” After listening to the song, you be Santa and ask yourself what you will do this week to make the world alright and filled with love. Christmas isn't just one day a year or on Hallmark in July, it's every day. Every day we have is a gift. Hug, love, give and repeat every day of the year.
