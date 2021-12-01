Santa's sleigh

Santa leads the the Flame Riders’ Toy & Food Run Christmas Motorcycle Parade down Main Street in Clinton last Saturday. Kids 12 and under received a free toy after the parade. This weekend: Christmas on Main in Clinton, begins at 4 p.m.

Santa’s sleigh

 Jeff Burgess

