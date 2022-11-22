Clinton Christmas Parade
The Flame Riders, CMA, Chapter 911 will collect food donations and Santa will hand out toys during a Toy, Food Run and Christmas Parade this weekend.
Beginning at noon Saturday, Nov. 26 at Clinton City Park on Main Street, the riders will collect non-perishable food items and host a Christmas parade. Santa will give away toys to children 12 and under.
“All children 12 and under in need of a toy will receive one from Santa after the parade,” event organizers said.
Food and drinks will be provided at the pavillion. A drop-off site for toys and food prior to the parade is Dr. Ralph Tester’s office.
For more information, call 501-654-2944.
Fairfield Bay Christmas Parade
This year’s Fairfield Bay Christmas Parade includes an important purpose.
“Join us by helping to stuff a truck with food, sponsored by Landry Greers Ferry Lake Realty, for our community food bank,” event organizers said. “Get in the holiday mood and donate some community food.”
The first vehicle after the Grand Marshall in the upcoming Christmas parade – scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 – will be accepting non-perishable food items for the Maranatha Assembly of God Church.
“Please bring your items bagged and when the vehicle drives by, place your contributions in the bed of the truck then enjoy the rest of the parade,” organizers said.
The parade will begin at the Baptist Church and head up Dave Creek Parkway in Fairfield Bay.
