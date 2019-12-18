Many of us know the sadness of celebrating a holiday when someone we knew and loved are no longer with us. I’ve kept this poem over the years and read it at times when my grief sneaks up on me and threatens to overshadow the goodness of the day.
“I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new, I thought about you yesterday and days before that too, I think of you in silence, I often speak your name, all I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake, with which I’ll never part, God has you in His keeping, I have you in my heart,” Unknown.
This year celebrate the memory of your loved one. Put aside your sorrow and concentrate on the memories and joy you shared when your loved one was still near. Some day you will be together again, so don’t miss the opportunity to share this time of year with those that are still with you, that need you, and need to make those memories with you that will help sustain them when you yourself are gone.
“Those we love can never be more than a thought away ... for as long as there’s a memory, they live in our hearts to stay,” Unknown.
This holiday season our objective is clear, whether you choose an old fashioned or modern Christmas, whether you go all out on decorations and gifts or keep it to a minimum the only real thing you need is the gift of love. Love for oneself and for others. Your kindness challenge for the week is to love yourself enough to take some time to reflect on those memories of those that are no longer with you. Rejoice in those memories, let them warm your heart and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying
“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill towards men,” Luke 2:13-14.
The greatest gift you can ever give is not found in a store or under your Christmas tree. It is found in the hearts of family and true friends. Wishing you a Christmas of love and joy with family and friends.
If you have a heartwarming story, a thought or word of inspiration, or if you would like more information on how you can make a difference in your community by giving to seniors call, 501-253-4716, email grandmayogi7@yahoo.com, text or message me on Facebook through The Dirty Farmers Community Market.
