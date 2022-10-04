Clinton High School will have its Homecoming ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The Homecoming court and their escorts are listed below.
9th grade
Kenna Collins escort Colton Warren.
Lexi Wallace escort Sam Standridge.
10th grade
Lindsey Cossey escort Spencer Andis.
Danielle Keith escort Ben Miller.
11th grade
Maddie Cabana escort Jerod Brown.
Ashlyn Williams escort Trammell Hastings.
12th grade
Carleigh Henderson escort Landon Rose.
Kaitlynn Melton escort Keane Musser.
Aubrey Reece escort Dane Campbell.
