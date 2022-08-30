The annual National Championship Chuckwagon races kicked off Tuesday in Clinton and will continue through Sept. 4. Event organizers announced the schedule on Monday.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
10 a.m. Bottom Barn Trail Ride to Clinton Schools (Horses & Wagons)
12 p.m. Big Pond Chuckwagon BBQ ($9/plate)
2:30 p.m. Arena Horseshoeing Clinic
3 p.m. Arena Team Roping Clinic
4 p.m. Arena Sled Pull: Horses & Mules (4 Divisions)
9 p.m. Hotel Live Music: “DIAMOND RIO”
Thursday, Sept. 1
8 a.m. Arena Extreme Trail Ride, approx. 4hrs (No Wagons)
9 a.m. Arena Working Cow Horse Clinic with Steve Jones
1 p.m. Track CHUCKWAGON RACES: Rookie Qualifying Races & Pasture Roping
4 p.m. Arena Mule Clinic
5 p.m. Arena Team Sorting, Barrel Race Enter between 3pm-4pm (Campers & Contestants Only)
5 p.m. Bunk House AUCTION: Steve Jackson Estate, Bit, Spur, Collectibles, & Used Tack
9 p.m. Hotel Live Music: “FLATLAND CAVALRY”
Friday, Sept. 2
9 a.m. Arena Preview of Elite Equine Sale
11 a.m. Track Pre-Show
1 p.m. Track CHUCKWAGON RACE (1ST PERFORMANCE)
4 p.m. Arena Mules Only Competition
6:15 p.m. Arena Camper’s Ranch Rodeo (Must enter by August 15)
6:30 p.m. Pavilion Wagon Calcutta
6:30 p.m. Pavilion Chuckwagon Camp Cook-off (Cooks will be able to drive from the bottom to the top to transport their entries_
7:30 p.m. Saloon Dance Competition w/ Red River Cloggers
9 p.m. Hotel Live Music: “TYLER FARR”
Saturday, Sept. 3
9 a.m. Arena Horse Auction & Elite Branded Equine Sale (Check in at 8am)
11 a.m. Track Pre-Show: Pasture Roping Finals
1 p.m. Track CHUCKWAGON RACE (2ND PERFORMANCE)
5 p.m. Arena Kid’s Ranch Rodeo
6 p.m. Hotel Bluegrass Music
8 p.m. Buffalo Rock Live Music: “JASON CAMPBELL & DEM BOYS” (Recommended for ages 21 and up)
8 p.m. Hotel Live Music: “JAMES MUNS BAND”
Sunday, Sept. 4
9 a.m. ANNOUNCER STAND Non-Denominational Church Services
9 a.m. ARENA Cowboy Church
11 a.m. TRACK Young Cowboys & Cowgirls Competitions (Pre-Show)
1 p.m. TRACK CHUCKWAGON RACE (FINAL PERFORMANCE)
SALOON Awards Ceremony (An hour after the final race)
