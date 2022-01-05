On Saturday, January 1, 2022, the 18th Annual Fairfield Bay Chunky Dunk was celebrated at the Fairfield Bay Marina. A hardy group of souls, some with unique costumes, daringly stepped forth into the rather chilly waters of Greers Ferry Lake.
If you blinked, you might have missed some of the folks, as they hurried back to the shore and the warmth of waiting towels. The event was immediately followed by a chili lunch at the VFW Post 4513, prepared by the ladies of the VFW Auxiliary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.