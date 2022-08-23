The Clinton City Council discussed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and animal control during a meeting on Aug. 15.
Recorder/Treasurer Dena Malone updated the council on the latest regulations regarding the ARPA funds and said the “best and easiest way to” use the funds would be revenue replacement. The city will use ARPA funds for salaries of police and fire departments employees for 2022 and 2023 and replace the city money that has already been used for these back into the general fund, which has far fewer restrictions on how it can be used.
The city will receive $522,095.73 in total, of which the interest compounds monthly.
Aldermen unanimously approved revenue replacement.
The council also approved moving $20,000 from grants and development line item to animal control line item “so we can pay our bills,” Mayor Rich McCormac said.
There’s still money in the trust fund to use for animal control. The city will pay the bills and then reimbursement from the trust.
McCormac told aldermen the county will continue aluminum can collection at animal shelter and give proceeds to city of Clinton since it has taken over ownership of the sheller.
“It’s not going to generate a whole lot of money but it generates some, and some is better than none,” the mayor said.
The council heard the first reading of an excessive noise ordinance. It will hear the second reading, including any proposed changes to the ordinance, at its September meeting.
Aldermen voted for regularly-scheduled meetings, which are usually on the second Thursday of each month ,to start at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.