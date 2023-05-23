On Thursday, May 5 in a ceremony held at the Clinton School auditorium, a three-year journey, as Clinton Junior High School Principal Michael Wells referred to it, came to a successful end.
CJHS as well as Clinton Elementary School have been undergoing a three-year process, which began in the fall of 2020, to become accredited as a Professional Learning Community school. The program was developed and implemented by Solution Tree an Educational Consulting Company headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana. Solution Tree has accredited a select number of schools in the United States and Canada.
CJHS joins a very exclusive group of schools that are PLC schools. In the United States and Canada, there are only 500 PLC Schools. In the state of Arkansas, Clinton is one of only 36 PLC Schools and one of only eight that are junior high schools. In Arkansas, there are 1,056 combined elementary, junior high and high schools making Clinton’s accreditation very exclusive.
The PLC program was developed by a principal in Lincolnshire, Illinois, with a goal to produce students who graduate that are college or career ready. The Arkansas Legislature in consultation with the Arkansas State Department of Education passed legislation to provide funding for any Arkansas school who wanted to enter the program. The origin of the program coming to both Clinton Elementary and Clinton Junior High School came from elementary principal April Hagans and Wells during their time in the Master Principal Program that they both were a part of. Once the decision was made to enter the PLC program, the school received assistance from Solution Tree including 86 onsite visits from Solution Tree consultants many of whom came from various states such as California, Florida and Illinois.
The PLC program looks to answer four questions. The first is what does the school want the students to know in the form of basic skills for each class and what do they want the student to be able to do or master? The second question is how will the school know if the student learns the skill what type of evaluation or assessment instrument should be employed? The third question is what does the school do in response to a student that does not learn the skill? The final question is how does the school extend the learning for students who are already proficient in the skill?
The most visible part of the program to the public is what are known as “Fast Fridays.” Each Friday, students are dismissed at 2:30 p.m. to go home, but for the teachers, the PLC work is just beginning. Teachers meet in groups including teachers of the same subject area to develop the organizational structure of the PLC program. The teams with assistance from the principals determine the basic skills, evaluation methods and the interventions for students who either need extra help with a skill or extended learning for those already proficient in a skill. These weekly teacher collaboration meetings also allow teachers to share expertise to improve teaching skills and ways to improve the academic performance of individual students. A key component of the PLC program is the use of teachers from different subject areas working together to help students in the mastering of basic skills known as “shared responsibility.” A common theme found among teachers in a PLC school is the student is now not “my student” but is “our student” and how best can we as a group serve each child’s educational needs.
The PLC program is driven by data. Data is collected on the program as a whole as well as from several areas of each individual student’s performance from academics to discipline referrals. Once the PLC program is fully implemented educators will be able to track the performance of a student over the course of their time in the Clinton school system as well as evaluate the program as a whole. Policies and procedures to enhance both student performance and program effectiveness will be made based on the data. Student interventions are determined by the data collected on the student’s ability to master the basic skills. A student who needs help in mastering a skill receives extra help during the school day in elementary school this intervention time is called BUZZ in junior high it is known as SWARM (Student Working at Reaching Mastery). The data is invaluable in determining if the inability of a student to master a skill is from a current lesson or a skill that should have been acquired in previous years.
The PLC program in the Clinton schools is already showing positive academic results. The three-year process in implementing the program came during one of the most trying times in public education COVID. Standardized test scores in Arkansas and the nation declined during the 2020-2021 school year due to school closings and virtual education. Clintons academic scores on standardized testing shows an upward trajectory in year three of the PLC implementation. Clinton Elementary is showing an increased percentage of students gaining mastery especially in reading and math and less students needing intervention. Clinton Junior High School saw improvement across the board over the three-year period especially the 2027 group that showed statistically significant improvement in math, reading, and science over the state average in their test scores as fifth, seventh and eighth graders.
Clinton Elementary school is a PLC school in progress. The school looks to also achieve the rank of a fully accredited PLC in a short amount of time with the submission of additional data. The schools will no longer receive site visits from Solution Tree but will submit yearly data to maintain their elite accreditation. The teacher teams will continue to monitor the curriculum, instructional design, and assessment practices of the program through their collaborative meetings and an annual review of the PLC program.
Hagans and Wells wanted to recognize the support and assistance they received from the Clinton administration and board and the hard work put in by their administrative staffs and teachers in achieving this prestigious accreditation. The Clinton Public Schools have long been known for their high quality of education, dating back to its days when it was known as the Clinton Vocational Training School, one of only eight in the state. In achieving the rank of a PLC school that tradition of academic excellence lives on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.