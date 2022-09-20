Clara Faye (Todd) Rodgers passed away on Sept. 12, 2022, in Clinton, Arkansas. She was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Forrest City, Arkansas, the daughter of Frank and Essie Todd.
Faye graduated from Forrest City High School and attended Arkansas College (now Lyons College) on a scholastic scholarship. During her time at Arkansas College, Faye met Joe T. Rodgers. They were married and soon after settled in Clinton, Arkansas where Faye, as a working mother, raised her three children. Faye was very artistic as a painter, jewelry designer, seamstress and creating floral arrangements. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed writing poetry.
Faye was involved in her community throughout her life. Among those were the Clinton Methodist Church, Board of Directors of Clinton Chamber of Commerce, and the Ozark Health Foundation. While serving as Clinton City Clerk, Faye was selected for the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture LeadAR (Leadership Arkansas) two-year course of study in leadership and community development.
In 1988, at age 50, Faye decided to open her own jewelry store, Faye’s Diamond Mine. Starting with a 350-square-foot area, she expanded over time to a beautiful 2,500-square-foot showroom. She became a member of the Arkansas Jewelers Association (AJA), Jewelers of America (JA), and Independent Jewelers Organization (IJO). Faye began her travels throughout the United States related to the jewelry industry buying jewelry and attending educational seminars. This led to her worldwide travels spanning six continents. Adventures included diamond buying in Antwerp, Belgium and Israel, colored gemstones in South America and Asia, and opals in Australia. Faye also visited the gold mine in South Africa and the historical Kimberley Diamond Mine.
Faye has won many awards during her career. A few of those are Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year, AJA Jeweler of the Year, IJO Best Family Diamond Store, IJO Superlative Design and Innovation Award. She also won numerous state and national awards for her exquisite jewelry designs.
Faye was a wonderful and unique mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and she loved her family very much. She is survived by her son, Tod Rodgers and his wife Pat of Willow Park, Texas; daughters, Lori Blagg and husband Ralph, of Clinton, Arkansas, Memory Passmore and husband Maurice of Choctaw, Arkansas; grandchildren, Trace Rodgers and wife Julie, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Taylor Rodgers of Lawrence, Kansas, Kevin Blagg of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Lance Blagg of Eugene, Oregon, Logan Blagg of Brooklyn, New York; and two great-granddaughters, Scarlett Kay and Nora Faye Rodgers of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by many other relatives and close friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Sonny Todd and Larry Todd.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Clinton United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ozark Health Foundation, Clinton United Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice.
