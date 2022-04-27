Claudie “Claud” Andrew Huggins, 79, of Clinton, Arkansas passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home. He was born in Shirley, Arkansas to Leonard Huggins and Elsie Mahaney. Claud served in the United States Navy. He will be missed by his loved ones.
