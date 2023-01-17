The Cleburne County Quorum Court passed a binding resolution making it a “paper ballot” county, meaning future elections would be administered with hand marked paper ballots that are hand counted.
The vote was in response to Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative, Inc. (AVII) CEO Col. Conrad Reynolds’ push for election computers to be removed from Arkansas elections.
“For more than a decade there have been too many unanswered questions with these voting machines, which are essentially computers,” Reynolds said. “The owners of the machine company are intentionally shielded from the public. The machines do not read the names on the ballots, instead they scan barcodes, which humans cannot read.”
He continued: “They also utilize proprietary software that we are not allowed to examine. This all means voters cannot verify that their vote is being counted properly as mandated by state law. As a former military intelligence officer, I look at this through a national security perspective and conclude there are big problems with our current voting system.”
AVII’s attorney Clint Lancaster, said that Arkansas election law 7-5-301 codifies each county’s right to choose their voting process, including the use of paper ballots which are hand counted.
Jacque Martin, a Cleburne County Justice of the Peace who voted in favor of moving to paper ballots, said: “It’s time we take our elections back and return to having elections we can have faith in – with transparency and integrity.”
Col. Reynolds added: “If you’re not from Cleburne County and want this, you can do it to. The JPs got a lot of calls from their constituents telling them they supported us moving to paper ballots, so I suggest you do the same in your county.”
AVII aims to get the other 74 county quorum courts in Arkansas to vote to return to paper ballots by early 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.