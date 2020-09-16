With the varsity Yellowjackets idle last week the Clinton Jr. High and 7th grade teams traveled to western Arkansas on Thursday night to take on the Ozark Hillbilly’s. Ozark is one of the top football programs in class 4A in the state. The Jr Jackets and 7th grade teams were coming off wins over Huntsville in week one.
The Ozark Jr. High team came into the game 1-0 after handily defeating always powerful Booneville the previous week. Ozark took control of the game early and never looked back. Clinton despite a good team effort would lose their first game of the season 36-0 to Ozark.
In week ones win over Huntsville the 7th grade Yellowjackets dominated the time of possession and total yards gained but were only able to put the ball in the endzone one time in their 8-6 win over the Tigers. In Thursday night’s game the Jackets put it all together moving the ball at will on Ozark and scoring three touchdowns in their 22-0 win over the Hillbilly’s.
Clinton’s big offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage opening running lanes for the Yellowjackets speedy running backs and giving quarterback Brodie Dufrene time to throw the football. The Jacket defense played great for the second week in a row shutting out Ozark. The Clinton defense has allowed only six points in two games this season.
It was a big night for Sam Standridge as he scored two touchdowns on the night giving him three on the season. Standridge scored on a 51-yard run to give Clinton a lead they would never relinquish. Dufrene hooked up with Standridge on a 38-yard touchdown pass for his first touchdown pass of the season. Rylan Jones closed out the scoring for the Yellowjackets, showing his speed, on a 42-yard touchdown run.
The Jr Junior Jackets and 7th grade will be back on the road again this Thursday as they travel down I-40 to Yell County to take on the Dardanelle Sand Lizards. The 1-1 Jr Jackets will look to get back on the winning track while the 2-0 7th grade Yellowjackets will look to extend their winning streak to three games. Kickoff for the 7th grade game will be 5:30 followed by the Junior High game at 7 p.m.
