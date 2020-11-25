CLINTON — In a letter dated Nov. 19, City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac announced Lieutenant Jay Murdock has been selected as the city’s Chief of Police.
Murdock assumed the role right away, in place of recently-retired Chief of Police John Willoughby. Murdock began with the department as a patrolman 10 years ago and prior to appointment had been the department’s chief investigator.
From the letter: “After interviewing the candidates over the past few weeks, I believe that Lt. Murdock has the essential skills and qualifications to effectively manage and fulfill this position’ s requirements and responsibilities. His ten plus years within this particular department has given him familiarity with its budget, inventory, personnel, and day to day operations. He has shown the ability to make effective decisions in the field and works very well within the court system. He stresses continuing education for officers and is aware of the additional responsibilities of the chief’s position including public relations, delegation of duties, and the ultimate responsibility and success for the department itself.”
It continues: “I would also like to thank everyone who expressed interest in the job, especially the ones who interviewed for the position. The field was well represented which made the selection process difficult. Each applicant has served in the past locally as a county and/or a city law enforcement official or is currently doing so. Clinton is well represented by these public servants who are dedicated to this community.”
The announcement came after a special session of the Clinton City Council Nov. 18. The meeting was held in executive session, presumably to interview candidates who had been previously interviewed by the mayor.
