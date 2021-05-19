Clinton Athletic Booster Club held its annual Sports Banquet Tuesday evening, May 11. All sports were recognized and All Conference and All State plaques were awarded.
The 2021 Booster Club Scholarship recipients were Zac Alexander, Shelby Dawson, Lacey Belle McJunkins, and Ryan Webb.
The evening ended with the announcement of the Athletes of the Year. The 2020-2021 Athletes of the Year are Haven Stoltzfus and Zac Alexander.
Haven competed in basketball, cheer, cross country, track, and softball. Zac was on the basketball, golf, and baseball team.
