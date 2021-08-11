A range of prizes are being offered by Clinton Band’s fundraiser, including including a ‘Travs game ticket four-pack, a Pellet Smoker/Grill from Tractor Supply and more. Tickets $5 or $20 for five. Raffle drawing begins 11 a.m. Aug. 28 in the Cash Savers parking lot. Barbecue plate lunches with all the trimmings will be served, $10. Proceeds support the Conway Highschool Band’s summer 2022 St. Louis trip.
