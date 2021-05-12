In the words of an old country song “the party’s over all good things must end” and so it was for the Clinton Yellowjacket baseball and softball teams this past week as they both ended their seasons in the Region 2 Tournament held in Clinton. The games were held in front of some of the largest crowds ever at the Clinton ball parks with fans sitting down both foul lines and watching from the hill and across the road beyond the outfield fences at the baseball field and fans in lawn chairs encircling the softball field. The Clinton baseball team lost to Walnut Ridge, the states number one team at the time, while the Lady Yellowjackets lost to Rivercrest.
The number two seeded Lady Yellowjackets took on the number four seeded Rivercrest Lady Colts in the first round on Thursday. Clinton jumped out to a 2-1 lead before the Lady Colts tied the game in the third inning picking up a run on three hits. In the fourth inning the Colts took the lead 3-2 on a two out double by Chesnee Chandler that chased home Paxton Pierce who had walked to start the inning. A two-run home run by Railee Powell extended the Rivercrest lead to 5-2 in the sixth inning. In the seventh inning the Lady Yellowjackets tried to mount a rally which the team had done several times this season. Abby Tharp singled with one out and courtesy runner Haven Stolzfus later took second base on a wild pitch. Stolzfus would score on an error by the shortstop on a ground ball by Lilly Woodward making the score 5-3. McKenna Buetner walked putting the tying runs on base with one out when the play of the game occurred. Reese McDonald for the Lady Jackets hit a looping fly ball behind first base that looked at first to be a game tying hit but a diving catch by the second baseman saved the game for Rivercrest and a groundout by the next hitter ended the game.
Clinton finished an outstanding year with a record of 19-8. The Lady Yellowjackets were the 2-3A Conference Champions going thru conference play with a perfect 8-0 record. The team loses five seniors including pitcher Abby Tharp, but they return the bulk of the team including all eight position players for next season. It was an outstanding coaching job this season by Head Coach Joe Hudson and his assistants Mathew Post and Chris Sowell.
In baseball number four seed Clinton lost to the number one team in the state at the time Walnut Ridge 21-3. The Yellowjackets loaded the bases against the powerful Bobcats in the first inning but did not score. In the second inning, after holding Walnut Ridge to only one run in their first inning, the Jackets got three runs on four hits to take their only lead of the game 3-1. Dylan Jones, Titus Johnson, Zac Alexander, and Russ Hensley picked up hits in the inning with Alexander knocking in two-runs with his hit. The Bobcats picked up three-runs in the second inning to retake the lead 4-3 and two more in the third before sending 19 hitters to the plate in the forth inning scoring 15 runs on 11 hits to increase their lead to 21-3. Clinton had seven hits in the game and were led by Alexander with two.
The Yellowjackets finished the season with a 16-14 record after opening the season 1-5. The Jackets finished in forth place in the conference with a 5-5 record. Clinton’s 15-man roster will return almost intact except for the only senior on the roster Zac Alexander who had a fine season for the Yellowjackets and will definitely be missed. It was another winning season for Head Coach Robert Prince and his pitching coach Jace Powers and volunteer assistant Kannon Bradley.
