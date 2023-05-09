On a warm overcast day on Thursday in West Little Rock the Clinton baseball and softball seasons came to an end. The two teams lost in the quarterfinal round of the 4A East Regional Tournament held on the campus of Joe T. Robinson High School. The two teams fell just short of the state tournament but had a great seasons with winning records and regular season tournament success during the year.
The Lady Yellowjackets who finished 2nd in conference play took on 3rd seeded Jonesboro Westside in their opening game. The game was scoreless going into the 3rd inning when the Westside Lady Warriors put together their only 3 hits of the game to score 3 times to take a lead they would never relinquish. The game remained 3-0 until the Clinton half of the 6th inning when Jacket Freshman Kaelyn Lasley hit a long home run to left field, her first of the season, to cut the Westside lead to 3-1. Abagail Parks then reached 2nd base on an error to bring up the potential tying run, but Lady Warrior pitcher McKyna Craig retired the next two hitters in order to end the threat. The Lady Yellowjackets went down in order in the 7th and Jonesboro Westside took a 3-1 win.
The Lady Yellowjackets only got two hits in the game, besides Lasley’s homerun, junior Gracee Linville had a double. The Jackets got great pitching from freshman Aliviah Johnson who only allowed 3 hits in game striking out 5 and only allowing 2 walks. Johnson retired 8 batters in a row at one point in the game and 6 in a row at another point. The Lady Yellowjackets had 4 seniors on the roster that ended their career including Kinley Keith, Reese McDonald, Annabelle Sowell, and manager Sidney Standridge. Brook Mason’s first Lady Yellowjacket team finished with a record of 16-7 and made the regional tournament after a one-year absence last season. The Lady Yellowjackets also were the winners of the Ozark Classic held in Harrison. Mason was assisted by Chris Sowell and Mathew Post.
The Yellowjacket baseball team played well down the stretch, winning 6 in a row to earn the conference’s final spot in the regional tournament. It was the 12th straight season for Robert Prince’s Yellowjackets to make the regional tournament. The Jackets drew a tough opponent in the opening game, top seeded Brookland. The Bearkats scored 1 run in the first while Clinton got runners on in each of the first three innings but could not get them home. In the bottom of the 3rd inning Brookland broke the game open scoring 11 runs on 9 hits on their way to a 12-0 win. Dylan Jones and Jobe Chalk had the only hits for the Yellowjackets.
The Yellowjackets finished the season with a 16-10 record finishing 4th in conference play and were the runner up in the Ozark Classic Tournament held in Harrison. Junior Carson McCormac led the team in hitting at .486 while Dylan Jones, Rylan Jones, Russ Hensley, Jobe Chalk, and Cole Prince all hit over .300 for the season. The Jackets had six players play their final game in the black and gold. The Clinton seniors were Jobe Chalk, Peyton Gray, Russ Hensley, Titus Johnson, Landon McNabb, Cole Prince, and manager Braeton “Bird Dog” Collins. The team was coached by Robert Prince and assisted by Jace Powers, Cody McKnight, and Trey Hinchey.
