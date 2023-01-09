The Christmas break is usually a time for students and teachers to take some time off from school and relax before the spring semester begins but for competitive high school basketball programs it’s a time to travel and play more basketball. The Clinton Yellowjackets and Lady Yellowjackets did just that over the Christmas break traveling to various parts of the state and taking on some very good competition in both classic and tournament competition. The Jackets played in Harrison, Russellville, and Mt. Home over the holidays winning a combined 7 of the 9 games played between the girls and boys.
The Lady Yellowjackets opened holiday play traveling to Russellville to play in a classic at Russellville High School. On Dec. 19, the Lady Jackets defeated Atkins 72-58. The following day Clinton defeated Class 5A Van Buren 58-44. The Lady Yellowjackets played in the United Auto Group Tournament held at Mt. Home High School from Dec. 27-29. The Lady Jackets lost to the host team Class 5A Mt. Home in the opening game 60-49 before bouncing back to defeat Class 6A Rogers 67-38 and Flippen 45-42.
The Clinton Sr. Boys traveled to Harrison, the week following Christmas, to participate in the North Arkansas College Tournament. The Yellowjackets who finished the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule winning 6 out of 8 games continued to play well winning three games in four days to reach the championship game. The Jackets defeated Lamar in the opening round 69-38. In the quarterfinals Clinton took on Shirley in a rematch of a game won by the Blue Devils back in November. In the rematch the Yellowjackets jumped out to a 19-9 lead before getting into some foul trouble allowing Shirley to get back into the game at half-time only trailing by four points. In the third quarter Shirley took a 3-point lead 37-34 when Gus Scroggins entered the game for the Jackets and promptly made four 3-point baskets to give Clinton the lead and the Yellowjackets would go on for a 12-point win over the Blue Devils 71-59.
In the semi-finals Clinton took on old rival Valley Springs. In a game similar to the Shirley game the Yellowjackets fell behind in the third quarter but went on a 19-4 run to retake the lead and go on to win the game 67-54. In the championship game Clinton took on another old rival Bergman, the number one ranked team in class 3A. The Jackets gave Bergman all they wanted leading for much of the game before the Panthers hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Yellowjackets a heartbreaking 56-54 loss.
