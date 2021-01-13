Clinton boys extend conference winning streak to four games
Clinton senior boys extended their conference winning streak to four straight games with wins over Newport and Mt. View. The Yellowjackets opened the conference season with a loss at Cave City back in December but have since been perfect in conference play. The Jackets are now 10-3 on the season and are tied for the conference lead with Harding Academy with a 4-1 conference record.
On Tuesday night Clinton made their longest conference road trip of the year, 97 miles, to Newport. The Greyhounds were picked by some as the preseason conference favorite. The Yellowjackets got off to good start jumping out to a 12-point lead midway through the second quarter. Newport came back to cut the Jackets lead to 5 points at the half 28-23. Newport came out hot in the second half outscoring Clinton 24-9 to take the lead 47-37. The Greyhounds would extend their lead to 11 points before the Yellowjackets began a furious rally. The Jackets with great defense cut the Newport lead to 55-51 with 1:24 left in the game. A Jasper Burgess basket with 30 seconds left tied the game 55-55. Newport missed a last second shot to send the game into overtime. Clinton dominated the overtime period outscoring the hounds 12-5, including 6 points from Nathan Farmer and 4 straight free throws, from Burgess to win 67-60. The Yellowjackets were led by Burgess with 21 points followed by Farmer with 13, Harrison Hall and Zac Alexander with 10, and Sophomore Russ Hensley chipped in 9 points off the bench. The Greyhounds were led by Kylan Walls with 24 points, 20 of those coming in the 2nd half. The win was the second Conference come from behind road win this season for the Jackets. The first was at Riverview when they came back to win after trailing by 14 points in the 4th quarter.
On Friday night Clinton hosted Mt. View (4-6, 2-4) at Yellowjacket Arena. The favored Yellowjackets got off to a poor shooting start in the game scoring only 14 points in the 1st half and trailed 20-14. In the 2nd half the Jackets defense forced Mt. View into several turnovers and forced them out of their slow pace of play. Clinton outscored Mt. View 18-8 in the 3rd quarter to take their first lead of the game and lead at the end of the 3rd qt. 32-28. The Yellowjackets poured it on in the 4th qt outscoring Mt. View 24-8 and winning 56-36. Burgess with 19, Alexander 18, and Farmer 12 points led the Jackets.
Lady Yellowjackets split pair of conference games
The Lady Jackets went 1-1 during the week defeating Newport handedly and losing their first conference game of the season to Mt. View. Clinton is now 12-3 on the season and 5-1 in conference play. On Tuesday, the Jackets dominated Newport from the opening tip leading 40-7 at the half. Clinton would go on to win 58-18. Ten players scored for the Lady Jackets with Reese McDonald leading the way in scoring with 14 points.
On Friday night, the Lady Jackets took on perennial power Mt. View (7-2, 6-0). The Mt. View Jackets have been to 3 straight state championship games and are currently ranked #3 by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The closest conference game they had played coming into the Clinton game was a 28-point win over Rosebud. The veteran Mt. View team jumped out to a 21-11 lead after one quarter. Clinton was only able to score 5 points in the 2nd quarter and trailed 34-16 at the half. Mt. View would stretch their lead to 21 points before the Lady Jackets went on a run cutting the Mt. View lead to 10 but that would be as close as the Jackets would get in the game before losing 56-39. Haven Stoltzfus led Clinton with 10 points including 3, 3-point baskets, Katie McJunkins and Reese McDonald scored 8 points apiece.
Notes
The Yellowjackets and Lady Yellowjackets are both ranked by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette this week. The Jackets are ranked #5 while the Lady Yellowjackets are currently ranked #6. The Clinton Jr. High teams beat both Newport and Mt. View going 4-0 on the week. The Jr. Girls have won 7 games in a row after beginning the season with 4 straight losses. Clinton plays three key conference games this week with road trips to Harding on Monday and Mt. View on Friday while hosting Rosebud on Tuesday.
