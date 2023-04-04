The Clinton Yellowjackets track and field season is off to a fast start.
Jessie Wilson’s highly successful program has already participated in meets, including the junior high team, at Heber Springs, Mountain Home, Greenbrier and Bald Knob. This week the Yellowjackets track team will travel to Batesville on Thursday.
Junior Maddie Cabana picked up this season where she left off last season winning events and by large margins. Cabana is coming off an historic 2022-2023 season in which she won state titles in both Cross Country and Track and Field. In February Cabana won the prestigious Little Rock 10K (6.2 miles) that was held in conjunction with the well-known Little Rock Marathon. The race which included 753 entrants with both men and women and all age groups.
Cabana was the women’s race winner with a time of 39 minutes and 43 seconds a blistering pace of 6:07 per mile. Cabana finished 3 minutes and 25 seconds ahead of the 2nd place finisher. Cabana was first out of 507 female runners entered in the event.
On March 30, the Yellowjackets participated in the Bull Dog Meet in Bald Knob. In the girls division, Maddie Cabana won two events including the 800 and 1600 meter runs as well as a second place finish in the 3200 meter run. Allyson Wallace took second place in the 800 Meter Run.
In the boys division field events, Brody Emberton won both the High Jump as well as the Long Jump. Sheldon Lowder took home first place in the Discus with teammate Daniel Williams taking second place. Emberton had a second place finish in the 110 meter Hurdles while the relay team of Brody Emberton, Spencer Banister, Dawson Burgess, and Jackson Henthrone took second in the 4X200 Meter Relay.
