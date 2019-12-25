Clinton chess tournament

SubmittedClinton schools Gifted and Talented program hosted a chess tournament on Friday, Dec. 13 in Walker Gym for students in grades 4-8. Students from Clinton, Guy Perkins, Shirley, Southside Bee Branch, Westside/Greers Ferry, Heber Springs Middle School, Frank Mitchell Intermediate (Vilonia), Simon Middle School, Conway Jr. High School and Carl Stuart Middle School competed in the tournament.Winners:4th GradeLevi Bailey- Frank Mitchell IntermediateKaiden Krehbiel- Frank Mitchell Intermediate5th GradeEthan Stortz- Southside Bee BranchKeaton Majors- Westside Greers Ferry6th GradeAlec Huie- ClintonBraden Eason- Frank Mitchell Intermediate7th GradePaul Murphy- Simon Middle SchoolOctavio Menon- Simon Middle School8th GradeCarter Horton- Conway Jr. HighZachary Parker- Heber Springs Middle SchoolClinton participants: 4th grade, Adam Wells, Dyllin VanHoak, Zoey Knight, John Waldrop; 5th, Jacob Green, Shelby Standridge, Addison Balentine; 6th, Jeremyah Green, Creed Brown, Alec Huie, Jacob Lewis, Zoey Woodward, Jacob Bradford; 7th Sara Passmore, Adaan Scroggins, Canyon Wherry
