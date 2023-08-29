The only thing hotter than the weather Friday night was the Clinton Yellowjackets Offense as they rolled up 36 first half points on their way to a 49-7 win on opening night against Cave City. The Jackets scored on the ground, through the air, by punt return and even a fumble return for a touchdown in the first half.
Not to be outdone, the Yellowjackets defense was just as stifling as the humidity only giving up one first down in the first half of play and forcing two turnovers in the game.
The game time was pushed back one hour to 8 p.m. due to the excessive heat but at gametime the air temperature still hovered in the high 90s with a heat index of 108. A good crowd was on hand for the late August start to the season, and they were not disappointed as the Yellowjackets set the tone early in this game.
Cave City took the ball to open the game, but the Yellowjackets defense stuffed the Cave Men at the line of scrimmage on three straight plays forcing a quick three and out punt. Senior Zane Widner, who led the team in all-purpose yards last season, picked up where he left off fielding the punt at the Clinton 42-yard line and angling down the right sideline breaking a tackle at the 20-yard line for a 58-yard punt return for a touchdown. Widner then hooked up with sophomore quarterback Brodie Dufrene for a 2-point conversion pass and the Jackets quickly led 8-0.
The Yellowjackets would score on five of their six first-half possessions while the Jacket defense held Cave City to just 46 yards and one first down in the half. Sophomore Zach Hunt Gonzales would score his first varsity touchdown on a 4-yard run with 5:39 left in the first quarter to give Clinton a 14-0 lead. Dufrene would throw his first varsity touchdown of his career early in the second quarter to Widner for 9-yards to make it 21-0. Widner would score his third touchdown of the half on a 9-yard touchdown run and Gonzales’ two-point conversion made the score 28-0. Sophomore Colton Warren rounded out the first half scoring when he scooped up a fumble at the 30-yard line and with a convoy of blockers returned it for his first varsity touchdown and the Jackets went in at halftime leading 36-0.
The second half was much of the same as Clinton added on two more touchdowns. Dufrene threw his second touchdown pass of the night a 22 yarder to Dawson Burgess who showed his speed and power as he shed a couple of tacklers on his way to the endzone. Caleb McCarver kicked the extra point making the score 43-0. The final Yellowjackets touchdown of the night came on a 4-yard Zach Shaver touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The only score of the night for Cave City came in the third quarter on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Levi Jones.
Clinton had 263 yards of total offense with 169 yards on the ground. Dufrene was 4-4 for 94-yards and two touchdowns in his first varsity game as quarterback for the Yellowjackets. Eight different Jackets carried the football with Gonzales leading the way with 45-yards. Burgess led the receivers with 2 catches for 50-yards and a touchdown while Junior Liam Hudson had one reception for 34 yards. Clinton, behind Widner and Warren returned 3 points for 93-yards and a touchdown. The Yellowjackets defense held Cave City to only 97 total-yards. On the ground the Jackets held the Cave Men to only 36 yards on 23 carries 1.6 yards per attempt.
The Yellowjackets now turn their attention to Heber Springs and the Battle of the Little Red. The Panthers were idle this week making Friday their season opener. It will be the 86th meeting between these two old rivals dating back to 1939. Clinton has won 7 straight games against the Panthers and leads the all-time series 43-38-5. The Jackets have a chance to make history on Friday as neither team has won 8 straight games in the rivalry. Charitable events will take place during the week leading up to the game including raising money for The Make A Wish Foundation, Devon’s Donors, and several local charities in each town. The Clinton Yellowjackets Booster Club will be sponsoring a big tailgate party including a DJ that will begin at 4:30 near the Clinton locker room behind the visiting bleachers. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Heber Springs coverage on KHPQ radio and livestream will begin at 6:45 p.m.
