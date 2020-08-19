CLINTON — On Friday, Aug. 14, the City of Clinton committed to its share of required fees for an updated flood plain map for the city.
In the letter, undersigned by City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac, the city committed to $62,463 required for 25 percent of the study. The letter is addressed to Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Natural Resource Division State NFIP Resource Coordinator White Montague, CFM.
The specific title of what is being funded is “AR Risk MAP Phase 2 Study Project.”
McCormac said the study is funded by a grant, with Clinton assigned 25 percent of the grant, the rest being provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
McCormac said he expected the updated map to be available late this year, or early next year.
Pressures due to the COVID pandemic may impact the speed of the project.
An updated flood plain map is expected to show lower levels than the map currently in place. The flood plain map is used to calculate insurance costs and mortgage viability, and has been held as an obstacle to development in downtown Clinton. Clinton’s downtown was subject to a flood in 1982. Causes of the flood, including a too-narrow river channel, have since been addressed by the Army Corp of Engineers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.