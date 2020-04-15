CLINTON – Masks and social distancing were in full effect as the Clinton City Council met in its regular monthly meeting last Thursday night, April 9.
The meeting room, at the airport terminal, had gallery chairs spread apart, as was seating for council members. Department heads waited outside until called in to give their report one at a time.
Extended debate took place on an ordinance to remove the A&P tax on hotels. The council also heard about the forthcoming move of Clinton’s City Hall.
The A&P tax debate came from an ordinance, proposed by Councilman Jeff Pistole, that the A&P 3 percent tax be removed while the state is under the current disaster declaration.
Currently, a 3 percent tax is charged on hotel rooms to support Clinton Advertising and Promotions. Under the state’s disaster declaration, signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, lodging is limited to only a few types of users, generally those engaged in fighting the pandemic, such as medical personnel. Pistole, in explaining the ordinance to the council, said the consideration was that this group shouldn’t have to pay any additional money for lodging during the pandemic.
The proposed ordinance would no longer be in effect on Aug. 1, or when the governor lift’s the emergency declaration. It was proposed with an emergency clause to allow it to go into effect immediately.
The ordinance did not pass, with Pistole being the only council member voting in favor of it.
During discussion council members took exception to an ordinance which only impacted one type of business in the community and its, ultimately, minimum impact on lodgers, especially in light of the tight budget for the city and the county.
Adding to this was that the type of lodgers still allowed, were also the type who would be reimbursed.
City Hall move
Clinton City Halls planned move was due to the lessor of the current city hall building needing to move his business back into that space, City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac told the council.
In turn, McCormac explained, he had checked areas in the city which would be useful as a City Hall building, which led to an interest in the old Cannaday Abstract building on the west side of the square, on Court Street.
He contacted the building’s owners, the Tomlinson family who, after an internal consultation, donated the building to the city, McCormac told the council.
Plans were underway to move into the building quickly, McCormac said. This meant needed repairs to the building, both electric and heat and air, would need to take place quickly, he said.
In other matters
The animal shelter is shut down and only taking in nuisance animals due to COVID-19 restrictions, the council was told.
D.L. Webb told the council that his department was getting low on masks and gloves, but was working with the county trying to get more. The department had also recently picked up 7,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson Foods to help with school lunch support, he said.
Charles Wilson, with Parks Department, said the city parks were open but with no parking in compliance with emergency restrictions, and the walking trail remained open. The fishing pond was closed, also in compliance with emergency restrictions.
Wilson also, for the street department, said construction crews working in the city were “absolutely destroying” streets and drainage culverts. City attorney Chad Brown will contact the construction companies to get matters resolved.
Recycling has stopped during the pandemic emergency, Wilson said.
Brown also stressed, during the police department report by Chief John Willoughby, that violent crimes were still being pursued and processed, regardless of the courts being closed.
During the Water and Sewer Department report Manager Will Hinchey said the city was actually selling more water this year than last, now at 939 million gallons compared to the previous year’s 829 million gallons.
Hinchey, to a question from councilwoman Gayla Bradley, said the department has had a lot of problems with blowouts on Highway 16. This was due to the pressure required in those lines in order to keep the water tank at Burnt Ridge filled, he said.
Zoning head Tim Clark said the long-anticipated updated flood plain map for the city was “actually becoming a reality” as funding had been approved and engineering modeling was preparing to get underway. An August 2021 date for the new flood plain map is expected, he said.
The council voted in favor of the city joining a class action suit against online travel companies which did not charge local taxes for hotel bookings. Joining the class did not and would not cost the city any money, the council was told.
