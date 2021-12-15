CLINTON — Clinton City Council met in its regular session Dec. 9. After department reports, the council approved a final reading of an ordinance repealing the dedicated sales tax for sewer expansion. The 2022 budget was not submitted for approval, but is expected to take place in a special meeting the week of Dec. 13, Mayor Richard McCormac said.
The sewer funding ordinance, dedicating a portion of city tax revenue to sewer expansion, was repealed effective the third reading at the Tuesday meeting. Originally passed in 2005, the ordinance had become essentially surplus to city needs, while creating another level of accounting each month.
Department reports:
Airport: Crack sealing is currently underway. A resolution was passed allowing some old equipment, a fuel system replaced by the current system and an old light beacon and its tower, to be removed from inventory.
Animal Control: Animal Control Officer Tim Pike reported the shelter and 26 dogs and seven cats, plus one foster animal of each. He had received eight calls for service in the previous month, but the shelter had no usable pens since it was full. McCormac said he would look into the issue with the shelter.
Fire Department: Chief D.L. Webb thanked the volunteers who make up the fire and first-responder force. He reminded the council that volunteers are often called out at 2 a.m., only to go home, change and go to work after responding to an emergency.
Webb also reminded that the fondness for live trees in the house during Christmas can become a fire hazard.
The city’s new fire truck is in-work and will soon be finished and delivered to the city, Webb said.
Parks and Street Department: Charles Wilson spoke about the increased traffic downtown as people came to see the light display on the square.
The tennis court lights are partially up, Wilson told the council, but to additional questions he responded “You’ll [city council] have to come up with some money and people to do [finish] it,” as the city didn’t have the equipment needed for at least two poles.
Police Department Chief Jay Murdock asked for, and received, a resolution from the council allowing his department’s planned-for 2021 car purchase to be extended into 2022 due to supply chain issues.
The department’s coat drive resulted in over 200 coats, plus cash, which will be donated to Bright Futures group, Murdock told the council.
Water Department head Will Hinchey reported the city’s leak rate at 28 percent, with the rate for Dennard and Burnt Ridge water systems to be 16 and 35 percent respectively. A recently found “big leak” at Dennard is expected to lower that number further for January, he said.
Zoning Department head Tim Clark told the council he had the final version of the flood plain map which will be submitted to FEMA shortly after the first of the year.
“It’s very good news for the city,” Clark said, as the downtown and airport are both being removed from the flood plain as the base flood element has changed. He gave several examples where the height was changed from, in once example 511 feet to 504 feet, or from 510 feet to 499 feet.
This meant, Clark said, that construction permits would require a much lower elevation for those areas, in turn lowering construction costs.
Mayor Richard McCormac reported City Hall’s roof had been repaired, at a cost of $2,795.
The council approved two resolutions, one approving the airport receiving a $32,000 CARES Act grant for pandemic-related expenses. A second resolution allowed the city to contract with Justin’s Towing and Recovery to rent building space to store the city’s new firetruck at $125 a month.
Webb thanked “Justine and Caroline” as the rental, an open-ended agreement, would “buy us some time” in developing permanent storage for the truck.
Discussion and announcements took place, mainly between McCormac and Murdock, regarding the city putting a Jake Brake ordinance into effect, due to complaints from people who live along Highway 65. Debate took place if such an ordinance already existed, or if it would be better handled by a noise ordinance.
A Jake Brake is a compression release brake used on large trucks. It can create a sharp noise when applied.
