CLINTON — Councilman Jeff Pistole explained the proposal to tax by-the-drink alcohol sales in Clinton this way: “I wanted to do something nice for the citizens of Clinton.”
The tax, proposed for 10 percent on each drink served, was proposed at the most recent Clinton City Council meeting as an amendment to the current ordinance being read into law. The proposal came at the second reading of a bill for by-the-drink tax, presented at the January council meeting.
At the February meeting, Pistole proposed moving the tax from 5 percent, as was in the original bill, to 10 percent since, he explained to the council, he had recently determined 10 percent is the maximum allowable on per-drink sales in restaurants.
The ordinance, still due its third reading at the March council meeting, is part of a package of ordinances passed reflecting the county’s move to becoming “wet,” that is permitting alcohol sales, after being a dry county since the World War II era. City Attorney Chad Brown had presented to the council that cities in wet counties need laws reflecting the wet status, just as Clinton would need a legal review to assure no “dry” laws remained on the books which would interfere with its wet status.
At that same meeting, Pistole proposed a resolution which would require the council to review tax revenues due to alcohol sales toward using those revenues to reduce property tax for Clinton residents.
The resolution and the ordinances, including the move from 5 to 10 percent, was accepted unanimously by the council.
The package includes taxation for sales by restaurants and hotels, as well as ordinances for licensing venues and facilities to sell alcohol. Coupled with this, the council was told, was that restaurants in the city currently serving alcohol as a private club would, once it has an alcohol sales license, be able to rescind its private club status allowing it to buy alcohol at wholesale rates, instead of the taxed consumer rates.
The City of Little Rock currently charges 10 percent on by-drink alcohol sales by restaurants and bars, with 5 percent on drink sales in private clubs, the latter having the higher acquisition cost for alcohol.
During public comments at its February meeting, the council was told by a commentor that the tax was unfair and unneeded, especially in light of city revenues permitting raises for employees including council members, in the last budget cycle, and the city spending money on water department upgrades.
“We are going to move forward with the city,” Councilwoman Gayla Bradley said, pointing out that the council raise was the first in eight years, and city employees having been overdue for a raise.
Councilman Tim Barnes echoed Bradley’s statement, that the money, such as the water department improvements, were for investment in the city.
A question was raised about the wording of the resolution for lowering property tax based upon alcohol tax revenue and Pistole, with the other council members, agreed that the intent was to lower property taxes for Clinton property owners and would be earmarked for same.
“I think in the end it’s going to be fine,” Pistole said at the February meeting.
(0) comments
