CLINTON — Clinton City Council moved to keep its open-container alcohol tax intact at its recent meeting. The city also heard regarding upcoming expenses.
The by-the-drink tax had been discussed earlier at a council workshop the week prior to the regularly scheduled meeting. That meeting in turn came after an ordinance proposed at the previous city council meeting to removed the tax as had been passed shortly after the county went “wet” the first of the year.
The tax had been passed with the suggestion it would offset property tax revenues, perhaps leading to relief for property owners in the future. The move to rescind the tax came from Councilman Shon Hasting. The argument was the tax was rushed, especially in light of there being only one restaurant in Clinton which serves alcohol.
At the workshop, which Hastings was not able to attend, council members centered on the inevitability of a by-the-drink tax. At the council meeting City of Clinton Treasurer Dena Malone said tentative figures for by-the-drink tax revenue for the month – the first month in which it would be collected – was $187. Council members voted to uphold the tax with only Hastings, who proposed the rescind ordinance, and Lynch, who had seconded Hastings proposal, making “No” votes.
The council also heard from Fire Chief D.L. Webb during department head reports that the city’s ladder truck was currently in the repair shop and would need to be replaced very soon.
“We’re going to have to do something,” Webb said, “We’ve duct-taped this fire department together.”
The truck, a 1983 model, had been in to the shop several times in the past and the situation kept getting worse, with continued expense for repairs, coupled with the age of the truck making it harder and harder to get parts, Webb said.
Later-model used trucks, beginning with 2006 models began at $375,000 and went up from there, Webb said. The problem is more dire with a tax to support the fire department being voted down in 2017. The tax was proposed in order to replace money lost when a fire department fee was removed from water department billing in 2015. Since then the city fire department has received its share of a county fire-departments-supporting tax passed in 2019 of $21,000, Webb said.
Attendant to the problem, is the city had no building which would hold a later-model later truck. Removing a ladder truck is not possible, as the city had multi-story buildings requiring the equipment, Webb said.
To a question from Councilwoman Gayla Bradley, Webb said the current truck would sell for about $15,000. Bradley also pointed out the department’s equipment fund was currently at $130,814.
Councilman Tim Barnes called for research into the city finding a solution, including how other cities were dealing with similar situations. City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac said he would meet with Webb and others in coming weeks to work toward a “comprehensive solution.”
The council also approved $9,023.60 for four speed radars for city patrol cars. The matter, first brought up last month, was due to most of the existing units being worn out. This led to the council discussing planning for expenditures, which Barnes called “Maintenance of Effort,” in order to plan equipment spending better.
Councilman Jeff Pistole pointed out that the council needed to start its budget planning process earlier in the year in order to accomplish such goals.
Also approved was removing some equipment from the police department inventory, including a broken car going to Govermentbids.com and a truck being sold to the water department – the latter also discussed at the previous month’s council meeting.
In other council matters:
Water Department head Will Hinchey reported a 28 percent leak rate for the previous month. The Poll Yard project will start once the material arrives, Hinchey said. Material cost had jumped as much as 30 percent recently, Hinchey said.
Floodplain head Tim Clark said the council should be able to see the preliminary revised flood plain map at its next meeting. This would be before the material would be turned into FEMA for approval, he said. A representative of FTN engineering will be on hand for review at that meeting.
