CLINTON — Activity in and around Clinton was at the center of the Clinton City Council’s Aug. 17 meeting. Fine tuning of Highway 65 speed limits, and prep for a new fire truck were part of the agenda. Initial plans were made for the 2022 city budget.
City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac was interviewed about the meeting.
The Highway 65 speed limits were regarding the change from 45 mph to 55 mph coming into Clinton from the south. Currently, the speed limit drops down to 45 mph just past the hospital when coming from that direction. City of Clinton Police Chief Jay Murdock said he was working with the state police to have the signs moved further south, in order to slow cars before they reach the hospital.
Fire Chief D.L. Webb said the new ladder truck, previously approved by the council, will be delivered in three to four weeks. The department had an overall slow month, the council was told, although two call-outs came from the need for Jaws of Life.
The city has begun its budget preparations, with Murdock and zoning head Tim Clark presenting his budget to the budget committee Aug. 24. The police budget includes a request to hire an additional officer, as well as upgraded equipment for patrol vehicles, such as on-board computers. Zoning is requesting $10,000 for condemned property clean-ups, as well as $1,000 for new, additional, code books.
Parks Department was approved $3,500 in order to wire the tennis courts for lights. McCormac thanked Petit Jean Electric Coop and Johnny Moore for facilitating the project.
In other council matters:
Plans were made for two trail rides as part of the Chuckwagon Races, one Tuesday evening and the second on Wednesday. The Tuesday ride will include the city hosting a meal, which will take place this year at the lower ballpark parking lot at the school, as opposed to City Park. Police will block a lane on Highway 65 to facilitate the ride route. The Wednesday ride participants will circle the elementary school while on their route.
The council approved paying council member Jason Lynch’s business for an oil change on a city vehicle. No old business was on the agenda.
A slight uptick in adoptions at the animal shelter was reported.
An opening for the new City Hall office is planned for October as construction draws to a close.
