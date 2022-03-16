CLINTON — Clinton City Council met in its regular monthly session March 10. Council members heard about recent legislation impacting water department plans, as well as animal control considerations.
The impact of legislation was included in Clinton Water and Sewer Department Manager Will Hinchey’s report to the council. Hinchey spoke to the city’s plan for a bond issue to fund the department’s 10 year plan being affected by the passage of Act 605 by the Arkansas legislature late last year which has caused a “Hiccup” in bond-issue plans, Hinchey said.
Act 605 now requires more steps in the process for funding, including a rate study to be accomplished prior to the city undertaking a bond issue. The rate study must be approved by the Arkansas Natural Resource Commission (ANRC). Since, Hinchey explained, this legislation is fairly new, only four names are approved to conduct the rate study, although others, including the engineering group used by the city, are working toward becoming approved.
The Master Plan is budgeted at $12,775,000 through 2028.
As a component of this, the city’s Water Commission had approved, at a meeting earlier that day, to move the department’s 10 year plan to WAC, a program by ANRC to provide project grant funding. Hinchey said later this funding could provide up to 47 percent of the needed 10 year plan funding, if approved. This same fund would, if approved, provide grant funding for removing cadium from the water system, a requirement Hinchey explained to the council in preparing the city’s 2022 budget.
Animal control in the city first came to discussion when Police Chief Jay Murdock asked the city for $1,500 to combat a beaver problem which was causing some over-road flooding to the city’s east. The money, from the department’s special equipment fund, was approved.
Council members also asked Murdock about his department’s handing animal control calls, since the city opted to use the city’s police force for animal control in 2022, rather than continuing to contribute to the county’s animal control officer’s budget. Murdock said the department had responded to several calls, not including the beaver problem.
The city, and Van Buren County, were informed late last year that the current animal shelter operator, SNYP Animal Shelter, would not be renewing its lease when it expires in June.
In other council matters:
Fire Department Chief D.L. Webb said he was checking storm sirens to be sure the Jr. High doors would open as part of the alarm process.
Street and Parks Departments head Charles Wilson was approved to re-introduce bidding for an S-10 pickup truck after the departments earlier request for bids had listed the wrong year for the truck.
Wilson also asked the council to approved the Chamber of Commerce to renew its lease on the park’s concession stand, which was approved.
The lights at the tennis court are close to completion, which Wilson said would require and additional and final $7,850 to finish. In discussion, the council hesitated to approve, instead asking for an updated bid to the finished lighting would use LED lights – which would be much less expensive to operate. Wilson said he would get a bid from the contractor.
The council approved the police for $5,642 from existing funds for a new body-camera system for the department. The money was for the five-year contract for the system.
Water Department reported a 26 percent leak rate for February.
Zoning head Tim Clark said the approval process for the new city flood-plain maps required a mid-April final-approval meeting as a “formality” in the new maps being approved.
Clark was also asked about the garage on Highway 65B which had been brought up tot he council at the February meeting during public comments. The garage owner had hauled most of the old cars off the property, Clark said. Alderman Jeff Pistole, who has a nearby business, said the garage was “looking better,” but asked about used tires around the garage and elsewhere.
Clark explained that current laws, tires may not be taken to a landfill. Council member Gayla Bradley expressed some concern about tires pilling up at city locations. “We don’t need to have tires stacked everywhere,” Bradley said.
The council approved a final reading moving council members to four-year terms. This will begin with a staggered two- and four-year cycle at the next election, then four year cycles in subsequent elections.
A discussion about IT services and website upkeep led the council to finding the city’s website was offline as the previous vendor’s contract was expired. The council agreed to move IT services, including the website, over to Ozark IT, a local vendor which had bid for the services.
Mayor Richard McCormac read a proclamation, declaring March 13-19 Americorp Week in the city.
