CLINTON — Clinton City County met in its regular session Feb. 10. In discussion was zoning requirements for a garage on Highway 65B, as well as plans to move vehicles between departments.
The zoning issue was brought up as the final department report. Zoning head Tim Clark told the council of having received complaints about a garage along Highway 65 Business. At least one council member said they had received a call regarding that garage which was an old building with several cars outside.
“He [the business owner] had agreed to get rid of stuff that has been out there a long time,” Clark said. “He [also] agreed to a privacy fence.”
During public comments a business owner from near the garage said the response was not adequate, citing noise and trash, including people “burning rubber in the street” outside the garage.
“I’m tired of hearing ‘They’re just good ol’ boys,’” business owner Dawn Williams said. “I’m expected to follow the [noise and trash] ordinance myself.”
Williams said she was in the process of selling her property to move away from the garage.
Clark said after the meeting that he was going to visit the garage in the morning and talk to the owner about the need to get a privacy fence up “soon.” The next morning Clark confirmed that he had spoken to the owner who, citing the cost of a fence, had decided the best course of action was to get rid of the various cars stored outside the garage building.
That process was underway, Clark said.
Department vehicle plans began with Chief of Police Jay Murdock and Water Department Manager Will Hinchey presenting to the council their plans, beginning with Murdock selling two pickup trucks assigned to his department to the water department. The 2013 and 2014 trucks would be sold at $7,000 each, the proceeds of which would be used to purchase a Ford Interceptor by the police department for $38,000.
The Ford was a change of plan from a previously-approved Dodge Charger purchase because, Murdock told the council, Dodge was no longer making the police-edition Charger.
The trucks, being non-police-spec did not meet department requirements and were becoming expensive to maintain and fuel, Murdock told the council.
Hinchey explained that the trucks would not be used as hard as police duty for his department, and should be more-than adequate.
The council approved the changes, which required its vote as this changed department inventory.
In other council matters:
Mayor Richard McCormac said he had a meeting planned with someone interested in taking over animal shelter operations. Current operator SNYP Animal Shelter had earlier announced it would not be renewing its agreement to operate the shelter, due to expire in June.
Fire Chief D.L. Webb told the council he wanted to “begin discussion” on building a new fire house as well as replacing the department’s ladder truck currently based in downtown Clinton. The department had purchased a newer, but used, ladder truck last year being based on the south side of town. Currently that truck is stored in leased property, as the department has no building large enough to house it.
Parks and Streets head Charles Wilson said the lights for the tennis court had been installed, and he was “waiting on an electrician” to finish wiring the project.
Street department also has a transmission out on one of its trucks, and will put forth sealed bids for same.
Clinton had zero wrecks during the recent ice storm, Murdock told the council.
The water department is at a 25 percent overall loss rate, compared to a 48 percent loss rate a year ago, Hinchey told the council. The new water meters were a factor in the diminishing loss rate, he said. He is also meeting with the contractor for the final part of the Pole Yard upgrade on Feb. 17.
The mayor discussed with the council the need for a city noise ordinance. One issue was complaints received about the noise roosters make in city limits. This led to a further discussion about un-muffled compression brakes on large trucks, with Murdock explaining to the council that the Highway Police agreed to participate in aggressive enforcement of the city’s “No Compression Brake” (“No Jake Brake”) rule, but needed to “No compression brake” signs, taken down during the recently-completed highway construction, moved to the city limits. The council and mayor agreed to begin work on a noise ordinance.
Clark said Walmart would soon be adding manned checkout lanes.
McCormac reminded all that C.G. Bolden day is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the high school.
