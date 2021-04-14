CLINTON — Along with its more routine matters, the Clinton City Council had another discussion on taxing alcohol by-the-drink in the county at its April 8 monthly meeting.
Council members also reviewed routine items, including approving equipment and zoning.
The tax discussion came from the introduction of an ordinance, under “New Business,” to repeal the by-the-drink tax passed at the previous month’s council meeting. At that meeting, in March, an ordinance was passed which placed a 10 percent tax on alcohol drinks sold by city license holders (a second ordinance passed at the same meeting required a license to sell alcohol by the drink in the city). That ordinance was first read in January and had subsequent readings in the February and March meetings to make its three-required readings for eligibility.
Its passage was debated at the time, most notably by Councilman Shon Hastings. Hastings introduced the April repeal ordinance which was seconded by Councilman Jason Lynch. The ordinance included an emergency clause so it would, if passed, remove any by-the-drink tax in the city. The city’s earlier ordinance passage required alcohol providing businesses to have a license, and begin collecting taxes, April 10.
Councilman Jeff Pistole had originally proposed the alcohol drink tax, first discussing it in December after the county had voted to go “wet” in November. He had, at the time, said the hope was for the alcohol tax to ultimately replace property tax in the city. He expressed disappointment at the repeal ordinance being brought at the meeting after the council had passed the tax ordinance.
“I would not have any confidence in a city council who voted for [and then] against an alcohol tax,” Pistole said.
At issue was the tax’s impact on existing business, namely L’Attitude Restaurant in Clinton, the only business which sells alcohol by the drink, doing so as a private club, coupled with how voters felt about the tax.
Lynch expressed that the tax was an unfair burden on the restaurant, plus the cost of collecting the tax would not be offset by the amount of tax collected.
“We could hire a monkey and not buy bananas,” Lynch said.
Councilwoman Gayla Bradley stated the tax was not targeting a particular business, but was toward future businesses in Clinton. This led to a brief debate if businesses would locate in Clinton knowing there was an alcohol tax.
A discussion of voters engaged in the process was discussed, including Pistole pointing out, pointing to the gallery “We’ve had nobody show up here.”
As the discussion unfolded, it was found nobody had discussed the tax with L’Attitude owners throughout the process.
This led to a back and forth between Pistole and Councilman Tim Barnes, who indicated he wold consider voting in favor of repealing the tax as he became more familiar with the issue.
“So you’re saying you didn’t know what you were voting for?” Pistole asked Barnes.
“That’s incorrect, you’re doing what the Facebook people do, you’re putting words in my mouth,” Barnes replied.
It was ultimately discussed that the council needs to have a work session to discuss the tax and its ramifications. What followed was a proposal to table the repeal ordinance by Pistole, and seconded by Bradley. The council voted in favor of repeal, with Hastings and Lynch voting against.
In other council matters:
Clinton Police was approved funding for another police car. Chief Jay Murdock said the department would be transitioning to Dodge Charger sedans and away from pickup trucks due to the cost difference both in acquisition and operation.
The Police Department is collecting jars of peanut butter April 15-30 as part of a summer food drive for school children. The chief challenged council members to work to fill up the back of his truck, or block access to his office, with peanut butter jars.
Water department head Will Hinchey reported a 36.9 percent leak rate, with a 51 percent rate on the Burnt Ridge system and a 34 percent rate for Dennard. Statistics were presented that shows sewer usage is down, while water usage is up, throughout the system.
The council approved a zoning request for a Memory Lane property, Rat Pack Storage, to be rezoned C1 from R2. The storage site, which had been in place for years, had been originally built in a residential zoning area.
