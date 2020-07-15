CLINTON — Water rates were a central theme at its July 9 meeting as Clinton City Council discussed, and passed, ordinances regarding water rates and new equipment for the water and sewer department operations.
The council also discussed zoning requirements.
Prior to the meeting, the council led a hearing on water rates. The hearing is a requirement when there is a proposed change to rate structure, in this case adding a high-use tier of 100,000 gallons or more per month for industrial users. A proposed change to rate structure hearing was doubly important, as any rate change, including structure, had to have gone through the required approval process including a public hearing in order for the city to be assured its loan rate with the Arkansas Development Finance Authority for purchasing water meters.
The loan, at 0.5 percent interest, was for the city’s purchase of remote-read water meters for its water system. The council had approved applying for the loan earlier, but the Thursday meeting was to formalize the purchase, including approving the bond required to purchase the meters.
The hearing was orderly, although several speakers were concerned about an overall rate increase approved late last year by the council. One of the first speakers was Quorum Court Justice Dell Holt, who questioned why what he understood was to be a 5 percent rate increase became much more than that when the rate increase went into effect.
“Did I miss something?” Holt asked. “If you were going up 25 percent why didn’t you just say that?”
The rate increase was made in order to service bonds against the water system, Water Department head Will Hinchey explained, and the intent of the rate increase was to come up with a break-even rate plus 5 percent, not just a 5 percent rate.
City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac asked Holt “What you’re saying is ‘Poor communication?’”
“Yes,” Holt replied.
Councilman Tim Barnes, later in the hearing, admitted there was poor communication in the earlier rate increase.
Clinton City Attorney Chad Brown said the problem with the rate increase is that it depended on water use, hence the increase for one household would be different than the increase for another. That was why anyone concerned about a rate change was encouraged to contact the water department to find out what the projected change would be for their service.
“If someone put out a percentage it [the rate increase] would have been misleading,” Brown said.
One speaker presented that for her chicken-farming operating, water rates at peaks months went up as high as 250 percent.
Later in the meeting, as the council voted to approved the inclusion of an industrial rate, Hinchey said the best way to handle the situation such as the poultry farm would be a two-meter operation at the farm, with one meter for routine use, and a second meter, billed at the commercial or industrial rate, which would produce a lower overall rate for the high-use of poultry farming.
Working out the best process which would both provide equitable fees for users and allow the water department to properly service its bond was “... a work in process,” McCormac said.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do. Some people are suffering more than others,” McCormac said.
Barnes reminded that if the bond company had taken over the water department the current rates would likely be much higher than they are now.
The council ultimately approved ordinances both for the purchase of the remote-read meters, and the addition of an industrial rate tier to water department billing.
Hinchey also told the council that money had been put aside to finish the needed improvements to the Pole Yard pumping station, allowing it to be moved to secondary instead of primary status. The expenditure in the final steps of the improvement process was authorized by the council.
Zoning supervisor Tim Clark asked the council for a decision on a request to re-zone a property on Old Highway 9 from residential R-2 to commercial C-1. The Zoning Commission, Clark explained, had not made a motion on the change, moving the decision to the council.
Clark said the change was at the request of the property owner who had a single metal building on the property. Changing it to C-1 would make the property easier to sell, the owner had told Clark.
The problem was changing to C-1 would be “spot-zoning” and would set up a precedent compelling other properties to be changed to commercial at the owner’s request, Clark said.
“I don’t feel like that’s good government,” Councilman Jeff Pistole said.
The council denied the request.
In other council matters:
The water department is dealing with a lot of line breakage, including breakage of lines due to earth slides along the Highway 65 North improvement project. Moving the lines further off the road requires private easements, and in one particular property the owner has been hard to find.
The council made is second reading on the proposed street-cut ordinance, requiring a bond based upon the cost of culverts for anyone cutting a city street.
Fire Chief D.L. Webb spoke about the need for masks during the pandemic. Clinton’s current policy is to rely on business owners rather than passing an ordinance, a policy also advocated by McCormac. On the wearing a mask: “If not for yourself, do it for others,” Webb said.
